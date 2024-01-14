MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up approximately 2.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. 4,404,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,764. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.21. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.