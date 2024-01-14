Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

