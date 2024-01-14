Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 529 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GD traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.58 and its 200-day moving average is $233.81. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $261.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

