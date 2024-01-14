Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.6% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,138,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

