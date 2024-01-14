Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,924 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,100,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

CSCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. 18,785,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,493,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33. The company has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

