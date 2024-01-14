Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,355 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing comprises 3.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. owned about 0.29% of Modine Manufacturing worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MOD traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.22. 690,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,620. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MOD

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.