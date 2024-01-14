Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $149.51

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.51 and traded as high as $156.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $155.96, with a volume of 657 shares traded.

Monarch Cement Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.25.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter.

Monarch Cement Cuts Dividend

About Monarch Cement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th.

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

