Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $149.51

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.51 and traded as high as $156.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $155.96, with a volume of 657 shares traded.
Monarch Cement Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.25.
Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter.
Monarch Cement Cuts Dividend
About Monarch Cement
The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Monarch Cement
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.