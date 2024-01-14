Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109,370 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.32% of Natera worth $16,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Natera by 16.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at $1,491,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Natera by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Natera by 19.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 9.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $54,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,284.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $54,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,284.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 676,915 shares of company stock worth $39,554,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.89. 1,274,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,729. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

