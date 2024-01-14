National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Update

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 401,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

National Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. National Bank has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. National Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBHC. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in National Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in National Bank by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

