National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,900 shares, an increase of 134.9% from the December 15th total of 331,600 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

In other National HealthCare news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $641,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 131.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Stock Up 2.2 %

NHC opened at $97.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.35. National HealthCare has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $98.17.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $288.49 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHC

About National HealthCare

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.