New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Up 120.1% in December

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

New Gold Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.40. 3,221,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 106,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 160,141 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Articles

