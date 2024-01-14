NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,077 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,796,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

