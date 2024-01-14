NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Short Interest Down 21.9% in December

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextNav stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,022 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NextNav Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNAVW opened at $0.86 on Friday. NextNav has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

