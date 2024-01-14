NFT (NFT) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00018681 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00289032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,892.67 or 1.00061536 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011418 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004958 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.