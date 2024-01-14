Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $585,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.71. 1,456,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $366.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.20.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

