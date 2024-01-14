Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $989,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.8% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $242,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 300.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 43,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. 5,019,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,808. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.