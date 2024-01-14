Ninepoint Partners LP Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after buying an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after buying an additional 157,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,429,000 after buying an additional 132,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $132.21. 673,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,617. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

