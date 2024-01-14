Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nitto Denko Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Nitto Denko stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,864. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. Nitto Denko has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

