Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas makes up 1.5% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 0.43% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,332 shares of company stock worth $516,087. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

