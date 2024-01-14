Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 553,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,470. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

In other Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $28,626.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.