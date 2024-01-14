NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 65,525 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,040 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.93.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

