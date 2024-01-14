Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Hits $764.31 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $764.31 million and approximately $24.05 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.10 or 0.05942893 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00085349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00023823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

