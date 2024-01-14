Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Raised by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.6 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

