Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.61 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001056 BTC on major exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $257.60 million and $17.61 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 1,408,900,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,381,103 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create a decentralized data economy by enabling secure and transparent sharing of data between providers and consumers. The platform allows data providers to maintain control over how their data is used and who can access it, while incentivizing data consumers to purchase and use the data.

The Ocean Protocol network is powered by a native utility token called OCEAN, which is used as a means of value transfer within the ecosystem. Data providers use OCEAN to sell their data, while data consumers use it to purchase and access data from the network.”

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

