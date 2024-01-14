Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,851,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,809,000 after acquiring an additional 61,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,212,000 after acquiring an additional 98,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,452,000 after acquiring an additional 122,318 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $29.72 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ORI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

