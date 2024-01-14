Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.13.

Get Olin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Olin

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Olin will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $221,775,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,905,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.