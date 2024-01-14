OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The stock has a market cap of $300.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

