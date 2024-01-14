OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $236.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

