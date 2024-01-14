Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,281 ($29.08).

OXIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.04) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.52) to GBX 2,955 ($37.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Neil A. P. Carson purchased 16,000 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,021 ($25.76) per share, for a total transaction of £323,360 ($412,186.11). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,021 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,115. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,175 ($27.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,174.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,212.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.83) and a one year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.77). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,111.65, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,941.75%.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

