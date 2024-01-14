Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $796.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 142.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 153,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 432,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 85,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 193.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 69,728 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.