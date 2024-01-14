Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLCO opened at $22.33 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

