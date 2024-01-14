Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on January 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLCM stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.