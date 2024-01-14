Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $80.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PZZA

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 277.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.