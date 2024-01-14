Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys 4,734 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. PTC makes up about 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $172.17. 672,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,841. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $176.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

