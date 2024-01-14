Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.00. 3,646,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,672. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile



DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

