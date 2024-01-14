Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $7.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $642.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $594.73 and its 200 day moving average is $552.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $644.00. The stock has a market cap of $610.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,940 shares of company stock valued at $39,100,260. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

