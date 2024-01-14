Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. 12,742,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,128,698. The stock has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.