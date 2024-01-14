Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,519 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $560.61. 617,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,271. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.47.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

