Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 15,826 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,826 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises 0.6% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ ON traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,308. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on ON shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
