PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Short Interest Down 23.4% in December

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaxMedica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PaxMedica during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of PaxMedica during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaxMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaxMedica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaxMedica in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of PaxMedica in a report on Monday, December 4th.

PaxMedica Price Performance

Shares of PXMD opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PaxMedica has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $69.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PaxMedica will post -9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

