Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,541,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 10,530,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,053,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Peninsula Energy Price Performance

PENMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,700. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

