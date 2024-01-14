Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2024

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,541,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 10,530,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,053,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Peninsula Energy Price Performance

PENMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,700. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

About Peninsula Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.