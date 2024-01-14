Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.0 %

HUBB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.63. 201,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.28. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile



Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

