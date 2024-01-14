Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires 677 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $544.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $502.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

