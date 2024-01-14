Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Unionview LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 641.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $98.56. The stock had a trading volume of 360,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

