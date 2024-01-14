Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys 1,360 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,594,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,150,860. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $273.89 and a 12-month high of $412.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.37.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

