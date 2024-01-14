Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 694.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 180,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. 1,957,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,638. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.