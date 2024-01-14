Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,343 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ accounts for 2.0% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,272,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,242,477. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

