Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $328,000 Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,644,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,546,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $216.16. 396,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,286. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.23 and a 200 day moving average of $213.74.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,403 shares of company stock worth $9,718,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

