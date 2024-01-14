Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 224.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Generac by 92,616.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Generac by 61.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Generac by 257.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 495,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,893,000 after purchasing an additional 357,057 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.50. The company had a trading volume of 724,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,927. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

