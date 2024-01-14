Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 10,089 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ALB traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average is $167.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.